CI Group Unveils  Subsidiary to Enhance Reputation Management

Creative Intelligence Group (CI Group), a leader in strategic media and content consultancy, has launched its newest subsidiary, CI Public Relations (CI-PR).

According to the company, this new venture will redefine the public relations landscape by integrating CI Group’s extensive experience with innovative PR strategies and reputation management.

Commenting, Group Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of CI Group, Femi Odewunmi, said: “At CI Group, we excel in pinpointing the most effective ways to influence the stakeholders crucial to our clients. With the introduction of CI-PR, we are enhancing our ability to help organisations grow and safeguard their reputations. Our goal is to ensure they are seen positively, address relevant issues, and attract new opportunities.”

He noted that CI-PR is dedicated to providing organisations with customised services that expertly shape reputations, amplify awareness, and forge meaningful connections with key audiences.

“Leveraging CI Group’s robust capabilities, CI-PR will deliver strategic solutions that encompass media relations, digital engagement, and content creation, all tailored to align with clients’ business development and lead generation goals,” Odewunmi added.

“CI-PR extends CI Group’s core strengths into comprehensive media relations solutions that not only establish client thought leadership and build trust but also secure strategic media placements to elevate organizational profiles. Additional offerings now include media sentiment monitoring and predictive analysis to better anticipate market trends and public reactions, ensuring our clients are always a step ahead in their public relations strategies,” he added.

Notable clients and Impact CI Group has a history of serving a distinguished roster of clients, including FMN PLC, World Bank, Kaduna State Government, Total Co-Op, Central Bank Nigeria, and Olam, showcasing its capacity to deliver high-impact results across various sectors.