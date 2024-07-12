Akpabio, Ahmad Lawan Clash as Senate Adjusts Plenary Time

*Senate president asks IGP, PSC to stop infighting

*Lawmakers confirm Argungu chairman PSC

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday amended its order paper to henceforth hold plenary from 11am to 3pm, after the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, raised two motions at the commencement of plenary sessions.

One of them was an amendment to the standing rules which proposed that the Senate shifts the timing it’s sittings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 11am, and close by 3pm like their counterpart in the House of Representatives.

The Senate Leader also moved a second motion on Standing Committee’s Amendment of order 96 to create the Senate Committee on Reparation and repatriation.



However, the second motion was stepped down as senators opted to debate the issue of sitting time.

While lending his voice to the issue, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio had indicated that the most urgent motion was to align the time of resumption with what obtains in the House of Representatives.



He suggested that the motion should be separated and that the first one to be taken should be the time of sitting.

However, the immediate past President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan while making his contribution, disagreed with Akpabio.

Lawan said: “I don’t know the basis at the moment for which we want to shift our sitting from 10 to 11 and end at 3pm, for me, we have more energy, our eyes are clearer in the morning and one hour into the day, probably we would have lost some energy.

“If we work between 10am and 2pm, if we sit in the plenary between 10am and 2pm, our committees would do better. If we don’t have any reason except we have to synchronise with the House, I think we need to look at it again.



“However, if we have other reasons that we must change, that is fine. If it is just to synchronise with the House, they may have their reasons for sitting at 11 and closing by 3pm, but here I don’t see the reasons.”

Responding Akpabio threw it back at Lawan that the idea of the Senate sitting by 11am started during his time as the President of the 9th Senate especially during the period of the COVID-19.

But Lawan reacted by saying it was as a result of the COVID-19 that the time was tinkered from 10am to 11am adding that they had to cut down on the number of days for plenary.



Akpabio then reacted: “Our rules said 10am, but we came to meet the tradition of 11am, the only thing that we changed was to add additional day because during that COVID-19 period we were sitting twice a week.

“I said no, since there is no more COVID we should sit three times in a week and we maintained what we saw, 11am but now we are saying that we have not been able to justify the 11am sitting unless it reflects same on our rules.

“The idea of 3pm in my view is not correct because it does not mean you must sit till 3pm, it simply means if we don’t have much to do, we can close at 1pm or 2pm to enable our colleagues to go for committee sittings and other matters related to the proceedings of the Senate such as clearances and all that.

“The only aspect of it is to legalise it so that people didn’t have the impression that you are sitting at 11am while the rule says 10am.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Akpabio has urged the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to stop struggling with the Police Service Commission (PSC) in the interest of the country.



Akpabio stated this at plenary yesterday after the Senate confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s nominee, Hashimu Argungu (rtd) for appointment as Chairman, PSC.

He said: “The Committee on Police Affairs should also ensure oversight functions hereafter to avoid the mistakes the yesteryears, particularly the idea of the office of the Inspector General of Police struggling with the PSC on its issues of recruitment and thereby retarding the progress of security in the nation.

“In the last two years, we probably would have had additional 20,000 Nigerians into the Nigerian Police Force, but unfortunately, as a result of personality clashes, the issues went as far as the supreme court.



“Whether withdrawn or not withdrawn, this PSC we have just cleared today, the office of the inspector general of police should be cautioned to take the interest of Nigerians into consideration and the security of this nation uppermost and not their personal interest and work harmoniously toward the realisation of Mr. President’s vision that Nigerians should be allowed to sleep with their eyes closed”.

The Senate confirmation was sequel to the report of the Committee on Police Affairs on confirmation of the nominations of the following persons for appointment as chairman, secretary and member of the PSC.



Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Abdulhamid Ahmed (Jigawa East) urged the Senate to receive and consider the report of the Committee on Police Affairs on the confirmation of the nominations of Hashimu Argungu (rtd), (Chairman), Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, (Secretary) and Taiwo Lakanu, (member).

Chairman of Police Committee, Senator Mallam-Madori Ahmed said with the confirmation of members of PSC, the recruitment exercise which was put on hold due to absence of a board will be brought to a logical conclusion.