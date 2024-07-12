  • Friday, 12th July, 2024

2-Storey School Building Collapses in Jos, Many Students Trapped

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

A two-storey school building at Saint Academy, Jos, has collapsed, trapping scores of students.

The building that housed classrooms and offices collapsed on Friday, while the students were writing their third term examination.

A correspondent of the Newsx Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who was at the scene of the accident, reports that the ground floor contains mainly Junior Secondary School One (JSS1) students, while the senior students are on the top floors.

NAN reports that at the time of filing this report, rescue efforts were ongoing by the
Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Mr Sunday Abdu, the Executive Secretary of Plateau SEMA, told NAN that the agency had mobilised its personnel and relevant agencies to the scene for emergency rescue efforts.

Abdu said the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) personnel, and others, were currently at the scene with earth-moving equipment to remove the debris, and try rescuing the children.

The Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Eugene Nyelong, also told NAN that the number of casualties would be ascertained on completion of recuse operations.

NAN reports that rescued victims are being rushed to different hospitals by ambulances of various organisations, including the FRSC, NEMA, Red Cross, Army, Police, and many others. (NAN)

