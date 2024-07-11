Rep Akinremi Buried in Ibadan Amidst Tears 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The remains of the lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Musliu Akinremi, were Thursday laid to rest amidst tears at his Ologuneru, Ibadan residence, the capital of Oyo state.

His corpse was airlifted to Ibadan in early hours of Thursday and was received by the delegation of the state government led by a close ally of Governor Seyi Makinde, Chief Seye Famojuro.

The burial rites were conducted by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulganiy Agbotomokekere.

Family, friends, political associates and mourners trooped out en mass to witness the burial of the lawmaker.

Dignitaries at the burial ceremony include members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Stanley Olajide and Hon. Abass Adigun; the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secetrary in the state, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite, and the Publicity Secetrary, Olawale Sadare.

The APC federal lawmaker who was first elected in 2019 and reelected in 2023, died in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday, after a brief illness at the age of 51 years.