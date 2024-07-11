Nigerian Navy Extends Operation DELTA SANITY by 90 Days to Tackle Crude Oil Theft 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

In its continuous quest to tackle crude oil theft, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, has extended the Nigerian Navy’s Operation DELTA SANITY by 90 days.

The announcement was made on Wednesday July 10, 2024, onboard Nigerian Navy Ship OKPABANA at Onne, Rivers State by the Chief of Training and Operations, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira who represented the CNS.

Operation DELTA SANITY was launched on January 6, 2024 to combat oil theft and related crimes.

According to the Naval Director of Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, this was in line with the President and Commander-in-Chief’s directive to eradicate crude oil theft and ramp up Nigeria’s production for an improved economy.

Accordingly, he said OPERATION DELTA SANITY involved the deployment of personnel, platforms, helicopters and UAVs on aggressive surveillance and interdiction operations across the Niger Delta area.

“The successes were immediate and remarkable including the recovery of massive quantities of stolen products, the dismantling of Illegal Refining Sites, arrest of suspects and seizure of stolen products. Hence, the Operation was extended in April 2024 for 90 days,” he added.

While assessing the achievements of the operation during a Press Briefing on Tuesday July 9, 2024, the Commander Task Group, Rear Admiral Samson Bura stated that since the extension in April 2024, a total of 22 suspects have been arrested and about 122 Illegal Refinery Sites were deactivated.

“Furthermore, large quantities of crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were seized and appropriately handled.

“Also, a total of 57 wooden boats, 45 dugout pits and 65 storage tanks were deactivated while six vessels were arrested.

“Additionally, several items and equipment used in the construction of illegal refineries were seized. The achievements and successes of Op DELTA SANITY underscore the need for the operation to be extended.

“ Hence the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla has approved the extension of Operation DELTA SANITY for a further 90 days .”

In the same vein, the CNS thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support to the Armed Forces in general and the Nigerian Navy in particular.