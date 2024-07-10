ENSURING FOOD ON THE TABLE

The planned suspension of duties, tariffs and taxes on importation of some food items is praiseworthy, writes Grace Salami

After careful consideration President Bola Tinubu on Monday reset a key national policy that borders on food, unveiling some proactive measures meant to address food prices in the country.

The measures will be implemented over the next 180 days to allow food commodities such as maize, husked brown rice, wheat and cowpeas into the country.

This does not in any way mean a shift from ongoing agricultural initiatives, programmes and projects under the National Food Security initiative of the government. Rather, the administration is addressing inherited problems which have been responsible for rise in prices of food and shortages in food supplies.

The administration has repeatedly pushed to tackle the key cause of this food crisis, which has been insecurity. Activities of bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram terrorists have affected farming activities. Despite heavy investment since the government came to power a year ago, the result has been more or less partially felt because of the precarious situation.

It is in this regard that the Tinubu administration decided that there must be a short term measure to cushion the effects of under supply of goods by opening the borders for food import while also placing careful consideration for medium term and long-term measures as part of the new policy initiative.

Not only that, the government has provided that food imports must be duty free until farmers would have harvested their crops which would also encourage storage of excess food.

In fact, by allowing a duty-free import for the private sector for 150 days, the government will import 250,000MT of Wheat and 250,000MT of Maize. The imported food commodities in their semi-processed state will target supplies to the small-scale processors and millers across the country, which as a policy means it is a win-win situation for the country.

As a strategy, the government aims to collaborate with relevant parties to set a Guaranteed Minimum Price (GMP) and mop up surplus assorted food commodities to restock the National Strategic Food Reserve while also continuing to ramp-up production for the next farming cycle.

The plan is to provide and sustain support to smallholder farmers in the ongoing wet season farming through existing government initiatives which would deepen food production and crash the prices of food completely.

One shift away from the usual is that there is a proper plan to deepen and accelerate dry-season farming. Consequently, the administration has perfected a working arrangement with stakeholders to strengthen and accelerate dry season farming.

This will push the country into aggressive agricultural mechanisation and development to reduce drudgery, drive down the cost of production, boost productivity and collaborate with states and other stakeholders in order to identify irrigable lands and increase land under cultivation.

Profoundly, the government has moved to rehabilitate and maintain irrigation facilities under river basin authorities across the federation. As an inclusive measure, the administration is developing a strategic engagement for youth and women for immediate greenhouse cultivation of horticultural crops such as tomatoes and pepper to increase production volume, stabilise prices, and address food shortages.

It has canvassed for farmers including willing youth to rapidly cultivate arable lands under the Defence Farms Scheme while encouraging other para-military establishments to secure available arable lands for cultivation.

Also, a new initiative as a grand food policy is Livestock Transformation Plan which aims to develop and implement policies that prioritise livestock development and ensure alignment with the government’s plan in that regard.

The cost of living crisis is expected to ease off. The government’s carefully packaged plan is to vanquish the inherited woes which have made life miserable for the citizens.

While it works on arresting insecurity, it has devised means for local food production while bridging the gap with imported foods for a certain period. This will create price stability through abundant food production and availability. It will bring down inflation and deepen activities in the food business. It’s a win-win situation being that food will be available in the country while business will pick up in the food industry again. The development shows increasing government assessment of all policies. It forces the government to reset or deepen where needed.

This has been a regular feature of the Tinubu government. It shows careful consideration of citizens’ yearning. It does not in any way push the government to embark on new policy or policy reset for the sake of public opinion. Rather, the administration has been smart about it: consider public mood against each policy initiative and rejig where necessary or abandon it based on national security interest. That way, the citizens know they are represented and are part of the government.

The new food policy therefore is a win-win for all Nigerians as it would boost food production, make food available while ensuring a boom in business as a matter of national security.

Salami writes from Abuja