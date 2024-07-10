Afriland Properties to Develop Mass Housing

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Afriland Properties Plc, a property management, investment, and development company, has said it would develop mass housing in future to provide homes for those in the lower strata of the economy.

Chairman, Board of Directors of the company, Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom stated this recently during a tour of The Residences, their top-notch project in Ikoyi.

According to Nnorom, “A whole lot of people are still looking for more comfortable places to stay. We know the economy is not too friendly. But it doesn’t stop us from looking at the basic needs of humans, which is food, shelter, and clothing.

“Shelter is important at any point in time. So, there will always be markets. Some of the things we’re introducing also in some of our future projects is to have houses for lower class of people that may not want something too luxurious, so that they can actually have something to cover their heads, you know, that’s also part of the plans.

“We’re also moving towards some level of mass housing. That, I believe, is affordable to some other people that may not necessarily have to be in Ikoyi.

“Quality doesn’t have to be only for some group of people, quality is for all. Afriland is loaded for good quality projects, houses and so on. So whether it’s a big one or small one we still ensure that we have proper quality delivered to our customers. It doesn’t mean that the cost will go out of the roof, no the cost will still be reasonable.”