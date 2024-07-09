Police Refer Man Who Attempted Suicide to SDS for Mental Evaluation

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT police command said it has sent the middle-age man, Shuaibu Alhaji Yushau,

who on Monday morning contemplated suicide by climbing a high broadband mast at Katampe, Abuja, to the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) for further mental assessment and evaluation.

The spokesman of the command SP Josephine Adeh revealed this in a statement Tuesday.

She described Yushau’s attempt to take his own life as ‘a rather troubling action’, which ’caused apprehension in the populace’.

She said if found to be mentally stable after the test, the suspect would be charged to court for attempted suicide, disturbance of public peace, and incitement contrary to sections 231, 111, and 114 of the Penal Code Act.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, urges residents to be law-abiding while pushing for their voices to be heard, as the police will not be stampeded into allowing the breakdown of law and order,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that Yushau from Maiduguri,

Borno State, caused a stir, when he mounted the Aso Radio broadcast mast and threatened to drop from the height if the federal government failed to restore the fuel subsidy removed since May last year.

His hand written suicide note also called for an end to insurgency in the northeast and northwest regions among others.