Ngelale Engages NASENI CEO, Others on Renewable Energy Value Chain

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action (SPEC) and presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday engaged the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science e and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Halilu, on the need to localise renewable energy technology value chain.

Ngelale, who disclosed this in a note updating his activities in carrying out his mandates, said both parties aligned approaches in an effort to bolster Nigeria’s new drive to localise renewable energy technology value chains.

“ Our collaborative approach to achieving national objectives for the benefit of all Nigerians is in conformity with President Bola Tinubu’s team-centred approach to problem-solving and service delivery. Nigerians have so much to look forward to,” he said.

He added that he equally met the World Economic Forum (WEF) Head of Africa, Mr. Chido Munyati, and Africa’s Regional Agenda Lead, Ms. Abir Ibrahim for an extensive deliberation on Nigeria’s value chain localisation initiative.

According to him, it also involved how parties can actively create linkages between the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in developed markets and critical Nigerian public-private stakeholders in advancing new wealth-creating industries supported by localised supply chains.

“Later on Monday afternoon, I welcomed the Country Director of ProVeg International, Mr. Hakeem Jimo, who exchanged views with me on how we can generate tangible value from reviewing food systems that globally contribute up to 25 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions at a time when nearly 50 per cent of all meat consumed in Nigeria is imported.

“Sustainable agricultural practices and food system alignments can minimise forest destruction and biodiversity loss. This is a major area of opportunity as we seek to create a new industrial ecosystem for biomass in-country in close collaboration with our technical partners and investors,” Ngelale added.