  • Tuesday, 9th July, 2024

NAICOM Promotes 5 Staff to Directors, Approved Updated Organisational Structure

Nigeria | 46 mins ago

James Emejo in Abuja

The Governing Board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved the promotion of five staff to the grade of Director following the promotion exercise conducted on March 27, 2024.

In a statement, the commission listed new directors to include Mr. Rasaaq Salami, who is now Director, Human Resources and Administration.

Others are Mr. Ajibola Bankole,  Director, Inspectorate; Mr. Ahmad Ibrahim Adamu, Director, Innovation and Regulation; Dr. Talmiz Usman – Director, Legal, Enforcement and Market Development; and Mr. Kamaludeen Barde, Director, Finance and Accounts.

The board also approved the updated organisational structure of the commission to enhance its efficiency, effectiveness, and adaptability.

This restructuring ensures that the organisational structure aligns with the Commission’s strategic goals and objectives, aiding the executive management in achieving its mandate.

The new directorates are Inspectorate, Supervision, Market Conduct and Complaint Bureau, Innovation and Regulation, Legal, Enforcement & Market Development, Human Resources and Administration, Finance and Accounts, and Technology, Strategy and  Research.

