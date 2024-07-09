KWASU Expels 175 Students for Exam Malpractice, Using Fake Results to Gain Admission, Possession of Firearms                                                                                 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Authorities of Kwara State University(KWASU), Malete have expelled 175 students of the institution for various offences bordering on examination malpractice, theft, using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations and possession of firearm.

A statement issued by the University on Tuesday which was signed by the institution’s acting director of University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu stated that, “The approval of the expulsion followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee SDC, which held sittings between October 2021 and March 2024”.

The statement read, “This is to bring to the notice of the public that the following one hundred and seventy-five students have been expelled from Kwara State University, Malete, for various offenses.

“The expelled students were penalized for offences ranging from examination malpractice, theft, using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations and possession of firearm”.

The statement however added that, “The Management of Kwara State University wishes to reiterate its zero-tolerance for all acts of indiscipline as the institution stands firm on producing graduates who are excellent both in character and in learning”