Gov Ayedatiwa Signs Law to Add Eleven Judges to Ondo Judiciary

The first increase in the number of Judges, since the creation of Ondo State in 1976

In a historic move to strengthen the Judiciary for more efficient dispensation of justice in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa last week, signed into law the Bill to add eleven to the number of Judges in the State. The new law increases the number of Judges in Ondo State from 24 to 35, in what would be the first of such a development since the State was created in 1976.

In his address, Governor Ayedatiwa said: “Today, we make history with the signing into Law of this Amendment Bill. We mark a significant milestone, in the annals of our great State. For the first time ever, since the creation of our State, we are increasing the number of Judges in our Judiciary by 11! This invariably brings the total number of Judges in the Ondo State Judiciary to 35. It is indeed, a momentous occasion that demonstrates our unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and the rule of law”.

“This achievement is a testament, to our administration’s dedication to strengthening the fabric of our society. We recognise that the Judiciary is the backbone of our democracy, and by enhancing its capacity, we empower our citizens, foster a more just and equitable society, and enhance the administration of justice in our dear State.

“It is imperative to salute the Rt. Hon. Speaker Olamide Oladiji, other Honourable members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, my Lord, the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon Justice Segun Ayedun Odusola and his associate Judges, the Hon. Attorney-General and all other stakeholders, for their untiring efforts to make this vision a reality. Your patriotism, doggedness and expertise have yielded a triumph for our Sunshine State and its good people.”

Governor Ayedatiwa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Judiciary, including the recent approval and mobilisation of contractors.