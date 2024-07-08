Zamfara Gov Receives 2024 NEAPS Presidential Award

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has received the 2024 “Distinguished Award for Project Innovation” at the Nigeria Excellence in Public Service Awards (NEAPS), for numerous projects initiated and completed by his administration within one year.

The NEAPS project is an initiative of the private sector and Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

A statement on Monday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the NEAPS award ceremony was held Saturday at the State House Conference Centre.

The statement noted that Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presented the award to Governor Dauda Lawal.

According to the statement, Governor Dauda Lawal was honoured with the Nigeria Excellence in Public Service (NEAPS) award for his courageous efforts to drive positive change, advocate for a more democratic society and effectively reform governmental institutions.

“The nomination letter from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation explained that the Zamfara Governor was chosen for the prestigious award for Project Innovation.

“The presidential award was given to recognize the Zamfara state government’s efforts in initiating and completing several projects within one year.

“Governor Lawal expressed appreciation for the award, stating that it would serve as an encouragement for further efforts in rescuing and rebuilding Zamfara.”