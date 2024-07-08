Troops Foil Terrorists Attempt to Sabotage Electricity Infrastructure in Yobe

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army, yesterday said that its troops deployed for counter terrorism operations in Yobe State, in collaboration with local hunters, have foiled vicious attempt by Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), and Boko Haram terrorists to destroy high tension electric pylons near Kasesa Village at the outskirts of Damaturu town.

Nigerian Army also said the quick and decisive action of the troops and hunters prevented a potential catastrophe and safeguarded the electricity infrastructure in the region.

Previously, the Federal Government (FG), had said that its efforts to ensure steady power supply nationwide was being frustrated by terrorists who are vandalising critical power infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas, especially the North-east.

It further noted that the damages had hindered the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) from extending power to the affected areas.

In September 2021, the federal government had estimated the cost of vandalised transmission equipment belonging to the TCN in Maiduguri alone, at N1.7 billion.

A statement by Nigerian Army said the troops, acting on credible intelligence, laid ambush for the terrorists and intercepted them while en route to the pylons in a suspicious vehicle.

“A fierce firefight ensued as the troops engaged the terrorists, forcing them to abandon their vehicle and flee with gunshot wounds. Upon searching the vehicle, the troops discovered eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with detonating cords, along with a trade test card belonging to one Emmanuel Adamu,” the statement revealed.

The service concluded that the successful operation is a clear pointer to the dedication and vigilance of the security forces in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of the local communities in Yobe State.