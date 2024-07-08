Torrista Promises Thrills With Exclusive Ikogosi Offer

Torrista, an online tourism and hospitality platform has partnered with Glocient Hospitality Limited to provide nationwide discounted travel packages to Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center in Ekiti State. This special offer is available exclusively on the Torrista website.

Ikogosi Warm Springs, known for its unique natural phenomenon where warm and cold springs flow side by side, offers visitors a captivating experience. Managed by Glocient Hospitality, the resort features quality accommodations, stunning natural scenery, and modern conference facilities.

This partnership aims to simplify travel planning and booking through the platform, www.torrista.com.ng. Visitors can expect top-notch amenities and exceptional service at Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Glocient Hospitality to promote Ekiti State,” said Head of Tourism Business at Sterling Bank, Mrs. Abiola Adelana,. “Our goal is to make this incredible destination more accessible and provide an outstanding travel experience for Nigerians.”

To celebrate this partnership, special travel packages and promotional campaigns will be launched, offering tourists from across Nigeria discounted rate.

Speaking to the partnership, GM of Glocient Hospitality Limited, Mr. Lanre Balogun, said, “We are excited to partner with Torrista to showcase the unique beauty and heritage of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center. This collaboration allows us to offer unparalleled experiences and create lasting memories for visitors while promoting local tourism. To enjoy up to 15% discount and experience the wonders of Ekiti State with Torrista and Glocient Hospitality customers online.”