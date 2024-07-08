Police: Suspected Bandits Are Ex-officers

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), yesterday, confirmed that the suspects involved in the hijacking of a DAF SF Truck carrying 40,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), along the Ohodo-Opi Road in Igbo-Etiti LGA on May 29, 2024, were ex-police personnel.

Responding to a viral video footage of the crime, the Force Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said the suspected bandits were dismissed police officers.



According to him, the individuals were apprehended after a meticulous operation which led to the rescue of the abducted driver and motor boy.

He disclosed that among those arrested were former inspectors Otache Egbe, Abah Solomon and former Sergeant James Mamah.

“The investigation led to the recovery of significant exhibits, including two AK-47 rifles, 105 rounds of ammunition, and various security uniforms.

“The Police reassures that the operation exemplifies the dedication of the Force to eradicating criminal elements irrespective of their previous affiliations.”

The apprehended suspects, Adejobi said, had confessed to their crimes and were under investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), with ongoing efforts to recover the stolen PMS.



Noting that the suspects would soon appear in court for prosecution, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, emphasised the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to collaborate with all stakeholders in combating crime.

He also issued a stern warning to individuals engaging in criminal activities, stressing that the law would inevitably catch up with them, and justice would be served.

He therefore, urged well-meaning members of the public to support the police in the efforts to maintain safety and security across the country.