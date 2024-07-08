  • Monday, 8th July, 2024

Police: Suspected Bandits Are Ex-officers

Nigeria | 50 mins ago

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), yesterday, confirmed that the suspects involved in the hijacking of a DAF SF Truck carrying 40,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), along the Ohodo-Opi Road in Igbo-Etiti LGA on May 29, 2024, were ex-police personnel.
Responding to a viral video footage of the crime, the Force Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said the suspected bandits were dismissed police officers.


According to him, the individuals were apprehended after a meticulous operation which led to the rescue of the abducted driver and motor boy.
He disclosed that among those arrested were former inspectors Otache Egbe, Abah Solomon and former Sergeant James Mamah.
“The investigation led to the recovery of significant exhibits, including two AK-47 rifles, 105 rounds of ammunition, and various security uniforms.
“The Police reassures that the operation exemplifies the dedication of the Force to eradicating criminal elements irrespective of their previous affiliations.”
The apprehended suspects, Adejobi said, had confessed to their crimes and were under investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), with ongoing efforts to recover the stolen PMS.


Noting that the suspects would soon appear in court for prosecution, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, emphasised the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to collaborate with all stakeholders in combating crime.
He also issued a stern warning to individuals engaging in criminal activities, stressing that the law would inevitably catch up with them, and justice would be served.
He therefore, urged well-meaning members of the public to support the police in the efforts to maintain safety and security across the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.