Peter Obi Urges Wives of Political Leaders to Emulate Beatrice Ekwueme

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has urged wives of political leaders in Nigeria to emulate the virtues of the wife of late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Dame Beatrice, by standing by their husbands to ensure they lead with integrity and credibility.

Obi’s counsel came as political and religious leaders across the Southeast extolled the virtues of Beatrice as she marked her 90th birthday.

Speaking during a ceremony organised in her honour yesterday, Obi said that Beatrice was a livewire of support to her husband while he served as vice president of Nigeria between 1979 and 1983.



His words: “Beatrice made sure that her husband served Nigeria credibly and with integrity. She has left an example that wives of political leaders today can learn by showing that public office is a platform for service and not an opportunity to do evil.”

Earlier, during a church service held in her honour at the Cathedral Church of Good Shepard, Enugu, former Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, praised Beatrice for her philanthropic gestures, noting that it was her contribution that the church used to roof it’s diagnostic centre.



Also speaking, the Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, praised Beatrice for “remaining steadfast” since she lost her husband at 84 till now that she turned 90, adding that “we are hopeful that she will leave to celebrate more years.”



“Many people have benefitted from her benevolence and she has remained very humble,” he said.

“She is a mother to all who has had a lot of influence in the life of her husband, she was the hand of her husband.”

On their part, former Minister of Education, Oby Ekwesili and former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke, described Beatrice as an epitome of quiet strength who had the capacity to get people working together.



“When we remember her husband, we cannot but remember her,” Ezekwesili said adding that “ She has held her family of 11 children and 25 grand children even after the death of her husband.”



In a vote of thanks on behalf of Beatrice, Chidi Ekwueme-Onyemeluke, one of her daughters, thanked all those who attended the birthday celebration while wishing them journey mercies back home.

In attendance at the ceremony were the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke, former Ministers of Power, Barth Nnaji and Chinedu Nebo.

Others were former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Chukwuma Ozumba, former governor of Ebonyi State and senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial district, Sam Egwu, former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili and former Minister of Aviation Kema Chikwe among other dignitaries.