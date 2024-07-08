Obidigbo: Only Tact, Diplomacy can Guarantee Kanu’s Freedom, not Confrontation

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Igbo politicians have been advised to employ tact and silent diplomacy in seeking the release of the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Businessman and elder statesman, Dr. Chike Obidigbo noted this in a press release he signed and made available to journalists in Awka, Anambra State capital on Sunday.



Obidigbo who had previously called for the release of Kanu said he has seen actions from politicians which looked like politicization of the call for his release, saying such can only worsen the case.



He accused Igbo politicians of not acting with tact, but only aiming to be counted as those who are fighting for the release of the freedom fighter.

He said: “I am not comfortable with the way and manner our political elites are going about their quest for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The sense I make of the cheap scramble by Igbo politicians to be identified in the growing calls for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom from prolonged and unjust incarceration is that they are merely playing to the gallery.



“It is obvious that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not entirely the one holding Nnamdi Kanu. It was not even former President Muhammadu Buhari nor his erstwhile Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami SAN. All the AGFs, including the current one are mere legal officers for the government.”

He described Kanu’s matter as a security issue, which requires the involvement of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and heads other powerful security agencies, and also the British Government, if any success would be achieved.



He added that the president may not have absolute power to release Kanu, even though he has the power to influence things if he so wishes.

Obidigbo said: “The other powerful elephant in the room blocking Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom is the British Government. Kanu acted against British economic interest in Nigeria.



“Kanu’s agitation was negatively affecting the government and people of Britain. Everything that Kanu said or did were done in Britain, being a British citizen. But they could not afford to arrest him on British soil, because of obvious and potential backlash.”

He said this was the reason why the British High Commissioner in Nigeria showed no interest in at least speaking up against the violent kidnap and rendition of her citizen.

“All the Embassy was interested was to hear Kanu renounce his dream of Biafra, probably with a promise never to support any such agitation in future,” he stated.