Food Security: AbdulRazaq Empowers 10, 000 Local Farmers in Kwara State  



Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

As part of a move to boost food security in Kwara State, the state governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at the weekend empowered over 10,000 local farmers across the 16 local government areas of the state.



The governor said that, the affected local farmers would receive improved seeds, chemicals, and fertilizers during this farming season.

Speaking at the distribution of the 3rd batch of the support to the affected farmers in the state, Alhaji AbdulRazaq stated that the move is part of the administration’s efforts to encourage bumper harvest and promote food security.



The government had recently targeted 600,000 households, including smallholding farmers, in recent distribution of farm implements and other supports.

Governor said that farmers are the backbone of food security and sustainable economic growth.

According to him, “This administration is committed to addressing the challenges in the agricultural sector. Farmers are recognised as the backbone of food security and economic growth.



“Hence, a rigorous farmer registration process has been set up, ensuring that only genuine farmers benefit.

“The first batch of the Special Rice Intervention Programme assisted 3,400 real farmers with quality seeds, fertilizers, and agrochemicals, resulting in significant increases in rice production.



“With the second phase (FADAMA NG CARES), 600,000 beneficiaries are receiving support, including boats, seeds, agrochemicals, power tillers, and grinding machines. This initiative aims to make agricultural productivity more robust and widespread.”

AbdulRazaq said the government is also committed to boosting livestock productivity and market access through its Livestock Productivity and Enhancement Scheme (LPRES) campaigns in the state.



“By supporting farmers, food security is ensured, jobs created, and economic growth is sustained,” he added.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Toyosi Thomas-Adebayo, for her part, said there are a lot of programmes the government has embarked upon to support farmers and improve farm yields in the state.



She said that, the efforts have gone a long way to improve food production and reduce the prices of foodstuffs in the markets in the state.

Thomas-Adebayo however lauded the AbdulRazaq’s administration for his purposeful leadership.

Abdur-rahman Akindele Ayuba, Executive Director, Centre for Community Empowerment and Poverty Eradication, who spoke on behalf of other CSOs, hailed the government for engaging them in all stages of the exercise.

He urged the government officials to ensure proper monitoring of the recipients so that the inputs and other supports are used appropriately.