Benedict Obiajulu of Laterra Honored with Community Service Award

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

In a ceremony that celebrated remarkable contributions to humanitarian efforts, Benedict Obiajulu, CEO of Laterra, was honored with the prestigious Community Service Award. This accolade was presented by Rtn. Joy Palmer, the 21st President of the Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan, in recognition of Obiajulu’s relentless dedication to community service and his significant support for Palmer’s mission.

The event saw attendance from notable figures, including His Excellency Sen. Ademola Jackson Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State, and His Excellency the Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Francis Orokwedor Oborevwori, the Executive Governor of Delta State. Their presence underscored the importance of community service in fostering societal development.

Expressing his gratitude, Obiajulu stated, “My team and I are deeply honored by this recognition. We are committed to continuing our efforts, not just in eradicating polio through the Rotary Foundation, but in ensuring we create a safer and better world for all.”

Under Obiajulu’s leadership, Laterra has engaged in numerous initiatives aimed at improving public health, education, and economic development. His notable contributions to the fight against polio have significantly supported Rotary’s mission to eradicate the disease globally.

Rtn. Joy Palmer commended Obiajulu’s dedication, saying, “Benedict Obiajulu exemplifies the spirit of community service and philanthropy. His contributions have provided relief to those in need and set a standard for corporate responsibility and community involvement.”

The ceremony also highlighted the collaborative efforts between public figures and private individuals in addressing societal issues. Governor Adeleke emphasized, “The combined efforts of dedicated individuals like Mr. Obiajulu and supportive institutions like the Rotary Club are crucial in driving sustainable development and fostering unity within our communities.”

Governor Oborevwori added, “Recognition events such as this honor individual achievements and inspire others to contribute to the collective good. Together, we can achieve remarkable progress and build a better future for our nation.”

Obiajulu’s work through Laterra aligns with the company’s core values of integrity, innovation, excellence, and energy. His leadership has steered the company towards impactful community engagement, reflecting a deep commitment to social responsibility. This award serves as a testament to his efforts and the positive changes brought about by Laterra’s initiatives.

The evening concluded with a renewed call to action for individuals and organizations to engage in community service. The recognition of leaders like Obiajulu and the active involvement of governors Adeleke and Oborevwori highlight the collective effort needed to address pressing community challenges across Nigeria.