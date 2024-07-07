We Deserve More, Says Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on social media after Portugal were agonisingly knocked out of Euro 2024 by France on penalties.

There are concerns that this could be the former Man United and Real Madrid star’s last appearance at a major tournament with Portugal, with Ronaldo having revealed that this will be his final European Championship earlier this week.

Despite that, it appears that the Al-Nassr forward may have some unfinished business with his national side.

Ronaldo, who was seen comforting his team-mate and Portugal stalwart, Pepe, 41, at the end of Friday night’s defeat, has today issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that his side ‘deserved more.’

‘We wanted more. We deserved more. For us. For each one of you. For Portugal. We are grateful for everything you have given us and for everything we have achieved so far,’ Ronaldo wrote.

But the 39-year-old may have hinted that he could be set to play on, adding: ‘On and off the field, I am sure that this legacy will be honoured and will continue to be built. Together.’

Ronaldo, who has scored 130 goals across 212 appearances for Portugal during his professional career, raised alarm bells over his future in international football.

‘It is without a doubt my last European Championship,’ he told Portuguese outlet, O Jogo, this week.

The former Real Madrid and Man United star has, though, failed to score a single goal from open play during the Championship, and notably missed a penalty during Roberto Martinez’s side’s 1-0 victory against Slovenia in their opening knockout match.

While this could be Ronaldo’s final Euros, the 39-year-old could potentially continue to play until the next World Cup in 2026. While he failed to score at Euro 2024, he was the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer this season and while questions have been raised over the standard of the league, Ronaldo continues to strive for glory.