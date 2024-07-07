Remi Tinubu: Nigerian Women Should Lead Nation’s Food Security Campaign

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has advised Nigerian women to spearhead the food security campaign in the country.

The First Lady gave the advice yesterday while unveiling her vegetable garden, which she planted to encourage first-time women farmers to join the ongoing ‘Every Home A Garden Competition.’



Mrs. Tinubu, who has planted seven vegetables, including spinach, water leaf, bitter leaf, ewedu, lemon grass, scent leaf and okro, said a little effort on the part of every individual would go a long way in ameliorating food insufficiency.



“This little garden will be able to provide healthy vegetables enough for my household and I would definitely be able to let some of my staff have as well. The solution to any problem lies in everyone contributing their own quota to getting that solution. As a leader I must show example and plant my own garden,” she said.



She encouraged first-time women farmers all over the country to join the competition by planting a garden in their homes so that the produce will be sufficient to feed them and their neighbours.



According to her, “this will also enhance communal living and help drive the food security campaign of the Federal Government. The vegetables are medicinal and the garden is to lead by example for other women to embrace smart gardening”.

She showed off the garden to the Wife of Imo State governor, Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, and wife of the Minister of State for Defence, Mrs. Aisha Matawalle.

‘Every Home A Garden Competition’ is open to first time women farmers all over Nigeria.