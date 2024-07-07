Hope, Excitement at Inaugural South-west Athletics Conference

Athletics in the South West region is poised for positive change following a series of recommendations made by stakeholders during the inaugural South West Athletics Conference held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The conference, well-attended and supported by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), brought together over 55 delegates representing the six states in the region.

Key recommendations from the conference include the formation of the South-West Athletics Group that would be governed by a board comprising all the Chairmen of the States Association, with each Chair taking annual turns leading the board.

To enhance sports development, the conference called for the creation of a trust fund dedicated to supporting athletic programs and initiatives in the region.

The stakeholders emphasized the need to revamp school sports programs and events. By attracting content development and ensuring visibility for sponsors, these programs can contribute to a robust and consistent school sports calendar.

The conference urged an end to the rivalry between the Ministry of Education and Sports Commissions/Councils as cooperation and collaboration are essential for promoting better performances among athletes, coaches, and officials.

Recommendations included providing incentives and motivational packages for athletes, coaches, and officials.

Additionally, the establishment of Government Scholarships and an Adopt-a-Talent program aims to nurture early-stage development and create opportunities for successful professional sports careers.

The stakeholders stressed the importance of qualified, experienced, and unbiased technical officials overseeing school-based sports programs.

The South West Athletics Conference marks a promising step toward advancing athletics in the region, fostering talent, and creating a vibrant sports ecosystem