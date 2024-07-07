Fubara: We Won’t Be Distracted, Seeks Support for Good Governance

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, has insisted that nothing would distract his administration from giving the people the best to improve the quality of life in the state

This is coming as the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, has applauded the Court of Appeal’s judgment that nullified his expulsion and that of 24 other members of the assembly.



Fubara spoke yesterday shortly after inspecting the premises and structures of the Zonal Hospital, Degema Town in Degema Local Government Area.

The governor noted the absence of a befitting healthcare facility in the area but said that the right steps were being taken to address the situation.

Fubara emphasised that his administration was giving greater attention to issues of healthcare, education, and agriculture to enable people to access quality services from the key sectors.



The governor said: “We are here this afternoon, just like what happened yesterday and if you could remember, I said part of our areas of concern, going forward, will be healthcare services.

“And yesterday, I did mention that we were on inspection to check the Bori Zonal Hospital covering that particular senatorial district, and will also go and see those in Degema, Ahoada, and Omoku.

“But we are here in Degema today to assess the level of work ongoing. As you can see, we don’t have a befitting and standard healthcare facility here. And that is why we need to put this place to make it standard.”



The governor added: “Part of the areas that have just been explained to me on my visit this afternoon is the area earmarked for staff quarters – doctors and nurses – areas that will be used to develop a modern mortuary and a laundry because a medical facility must have a standard laundry.

“So, they have also shown me what they are doing, and the foundation for the laundry that is also almost completed,” he added.

Fubara assured the people that they would not only get critical road infrastructures but would also be given other social amenities and services.

He said: “As I said, my target for 2025 is going to be healthcare, education, and agriculture. This is just the start. We are here to assure our people that no matter what it is, we still have our eyes on the ball.



“I will urge the good people of Degema to continue to support us; that this government is purposeful and understands the needs of the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the factional Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Amaewhule has applauded the Court of Appeal judgment that nullified his expulsion and 24 other members of the assembly.

Amaewhule, who spoke at the weekend, said the judgment was a demonstration that the country is governed by law and commended the court for defending democracy.

He thanked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for supporting President Bola Tinubu and maintaining the peace in Rivers.

He said: “Let me sincerely on behalf of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly thank the Court of Appeal for standing by our democracy. Nigeria is governed under democratic tenets.

“What the court did is to reaffirm our faith in this country. We thank the court for the interpretation they had given to some of the matters concerning the Rivers State House of Assembly,” he said.