  • Sunday, 7th July, 2024

CJN Swears in 12 New Judges of FCT High  Court Wednesday

Nigeria | 59 mins ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on Wednesday, July 10 swear in 12 newly appointed Judges of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ).

A statement by the Director, Information and Press of the Supreme Court, Dr Akande Festus, noted that the ceremony will hold at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The inauguration of the new judges is coming nearly two months after the National Judicial Council (NJC), at its plenary of 105th meeting held on May 15 and 16, 2024, recommended their appointments.

The new judges in order of seniority are: Buetnaan Mandy Bassi from Plateau State; Ademuyiwa Olakunle Oyeyipo from Kwara State; Bamodu Odunayo Olutomi from Lagos State; Iheabunike Anumaenwe Godwin from Imo State, Odo Celestine Obinna from Enugu State and Hauwa Lawal Gummi from Zamfara State respectively.

Other judges are Sarah Benjamin Inesu Avoh from Bayelsa State; Maryam Iye Yusuf from Kogi State; Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria from Oyo State; Lesley Nkesi Belema Wike from Rivers State; Ibrahim Tanko Munirat from Bauchi State and Abdulrahman Usman from Taraba State.

