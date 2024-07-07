Abbas Restates Federal Lawmakers’ Commitment to Transparency, Accountability, Citizens’ Engagement

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has reaffirmed the commitment of the federal parliament to transparency, accountability, good governance and citizens’ engagement.

Speaking at a dinner to mark the end of the first-ever Legislative Open Week, the Speaker, in response to calls for grassroots engagement, said the House would soon roll out citizens’ engagement town hall meetings across the six geopolitical zones, in collaboration with the Ford Foundation.

He stressed that in the face of the declining interest and trust in democracy, transparency and regular citizens’ engagement have become more crucial than ever adding that transparency ensures that government actions are open to public scrutiny and foster accountability.

Abbas argued that regular engagements with citizens empower them to voice their concerns, participate in decision-making processes, and feel a sense of ownership over their governance, stressing that such mutual interaction strengthens the social contract, rebuilds trust, and revitalises democratic values.

He said: “Over the past 25 years, there have been challenges in ensuring accountability and engagement from leaders and democratic institutions, resulting in a sense of disconnection, cynicism and even distrust among the populace.

“However, through activities like the Open Week, we have a unique opportunity to strengthen our commitment to good governance and re-establish a robust connection with the citizens.

“Our constitutional amendment process will also adopt a citizen-inclusive approach. The onus is now on citizens to actively engage with their representatives. I urge everyone to seize this opportunity to ask questions about governance and participate in public hearings, constituency engagements, town halls, and other forums for engagement. As the saying goes, eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.

“As we look ahead, let us reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance. The spirit of openness and engagement that defined this week must continue to guide us in all our endeavours,” Abbas explained.

Abbas said the open week had vividly demonstrated the vibrancy and strength of the nation’s evolving democracy and reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to uphold transparency and accountability.

He described citizens’ engagement as the cornerstone of any effective legislature, adding that the 10th Assembly had embraced the ‘OPEN NASS’ project, which enhances not only oversight and law-making but also the transparency of the National Assembly itself, saying “as we hold other branches of government accountable, we must equally welcome scrutiny from the public”.

He maintained that through the House Open Week, the House would reclaim the legislature for its rightful owners – the citizens and the constituents.