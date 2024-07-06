Mental Health, Homelessness, Mob  Justice Explored in New Film, Wèrè 

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

A homeless woman relies on the kindness of a stranger to survive. When her lifeline mysteriously disappears, she is forced to ensure her own survival in a perilous city with devastating consequences. The foregoing was the synopsis of a film, Wèrè which was premiered recently.

At the exclusive premiere in Lagos, the mixed audience was offered a first-hand expose of the story which explores various themes as mental health, homelessness and mob justice.

Wèrè tackles the often-invisible battle for mental stability in the face of extreme hardship.

The themes are interwoven to bring to life the stark portrayal of the struggles and vulnerabilities faced by those living on the margins of society, without a shelter. It also portrayed the often swift descent to violence that exists in a city rife with frustration and the inevitable crime that comes from a society where people struggle to get their basic needs met.

Wèrè, played by Belinda Yanga, mirrors a solitary world at the top of a bridge, above the busiest, most dangerous bus stop in Lagos. She clings to a fragile lifeline: a stranger’s empathy. When he disappears, a betrayal forces her to descend to street level.

There, she comes face-to-face with the indifference, frustration and casual violence of the streets. In spite of that, her empathy and appreciation for the world around her remains present. Consequently, it is her humanity that becomes her undoing.

Written and directed by Dolapo Marinho, Wèrè was shot over two days in the live environment of Ojota. The director’s statement offers the film’s backstory. “Every day on my way home, I would drive past a pedestrian bridge and see a woman sitting at a bus stop, by the foot of the bridge.

“She looked on the fringes of life, and every time I saw her, I wondered what her story might be. One day, I drove past the bridge, and she was no longer there. I never saw her again. Inexplicably, I was profoundly affected by this and couldn’t stop wondering what happens to the marginalised.

“Those living on the periphery of a perilous, low consequence city like Lagos. I wrote Wèrè, as a way to ask questions of ourselves and bring visibility to the most vulnerable people that we exist amongst. The most important element was to show Lagos as she truly is.

“A gritty, faded, bustling beast of city that is simultaneously exhilarating and deeply dangerous. There could be no short cuts, because the dignity of the main character, Wèrè, could only be realised against a backdrop of authenticity.

“Telling a story as bold as this required daring, dedication, and a tenacious attention to detail. By immersing in the actual environment the characters survive in we were able to keep the location, tempo, colour and score as true to life as possible.

“The cast and crew, some of whom were actual people from the street, were a privilege to work with. I remain grateful for their professionalism; shared vision and dedication to task all of which helped bring this unique project to life.”

Wèrè was produced by Ogochukwu Ekezie, a storyteller and creative at Red Sand Studios.

At Red Sand Studios, her mission is to elevate African storytelling through movies that not only entertain but also stir the conscience. Ekezie’s vision is to set new standards for quality storytelling and professionalism in Nollywood.

She said in an interview that she doesn’t regret leaving her more than two decades’ career in the corporate world to join the movie industry in Nigeria.

Ekezie, who came back from the US more than 20 years ago, armed with two bachelors degree in Journalism and Criminology started her journey in the corporate world in Nigeria as a brand manager at ARM Investment Managers before moving to Citi Bank Nigeria as a Public Affairs Officer for Nigeria and Ghana and thereafter to Union Bank of Nigeria Plc as Chief marketing officer.