Belta, Rumion Launched at Maiden Toyota Motor Show

Bennett Oghifo

Two new models of Toyota, Belta and Rumion, have officially been launched into the nation’s auto market.

Toyota (Nigeria) Limited (TNL) launched the two models in Lagos on June 28 as one of the highlights of the maiden edition of TNL’s exclusive Toyota Motor Show.

Also, TNL plans to unveil three new electric vehicles into the country in the next three years as part of its plans to support the government’s green deal initiative.

According to the Managing Director of TNL, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, “By the end of this year, we’ll be introducing our first hybrid electric vehicle, the Cross. Next year, we’ll introduce the RAV4 hybrid. And late next year or early 2026, we would be bringing in the Land Cruiser Prado hybrid.”

He said TNL would be lending its big network of workshops to support the Federal Government’s campaign for the use of Compressed Natural Gas-powered vehicles through conversion.

“We are almost concluding arrangements with different partners to use our network of workshops for the vehicles’ conversion to CNG-powered,” he said.

Present at the launch of the Toyota Belta and Rumion on the second day of the three-day event, were leaders of corporate organisations, captains of industry and top-level government officials.

Kunle Ade-Ojo, performed the unveiling assisted by Rear Admiral Yusuf, who represented Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.

Apart from the launch, the motor show, which was loaded with a number of activities delighted Toyota brand’s individual, corporate and government customers, as well as prospective customers that visited with vehicle displays, special after-sale packages, test drives and engaging interactions.

The three-day event (June 27-29) held at The Podium, Lekki, under a setting and ambience akin to international auto shows in Europe and America, showed a novel way to engage customers and to reassure them of top-notch services.

The cozy roomy space also accommodated the Body and Paint Section, the Spare Parts section and the Service area.

Outside the hall but within the event centre fully decorated for the Toyota show was an international test-drive arena for customers willing to have a feel of any of the cars.

Apart from the TNL MD Ade-Ojo, other executives of TNL were on ground giving details of each of the vehicles displayed as well as after-sales advisory.

Kunle Ade-Ojo personally took corporate customers, including top government officials, influential leaders and chief executive officers of major companies on a tour of the different sections of their services at the Showground.

Speaking with journalists earlier, he said, “This show is for all Toyota customers and other Nigerians interested in buying Toyota vehicles.

“While we’re still participating in other Fairs, this exclusive Toyota Motor Show will enable us to concentrate on our customers’ needs, giving them a view of our range of vehicles and letting them to know other services that the company offers in terms of after-sale service, spare parts availability and body and paint as well as other value-adding services.”

The show, he said, afforded the TNL team an opportunity to “have a one-on-one interaction with our customers without any distraction; free diagnosis on customers’ vehicles and a test drive, all taking place in a quiet and comfortable environment.”

Ade-Ojo who also had a parley with the CEOs, expressed satisfaction with the attendance and the outcome of the event.

He said, “It was a wonderful outing. Everybody enjoyed the ability to come and have a one-on-one interaction with our team.

“The after-sale area is one sector that has been of major interest to customers who have been coming. The free diagnosis has been well received.”

The TNL MD recalled that Nigeria sold about 10,000 new vehicles last year, with Toyota recording about 1,500 units.

He said that about 15,000 new vehicles were projected to be sold in Nigeria this year, adding that Toyota was on course to double its last year’s performance.