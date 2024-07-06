APC National Chair Lauds SLTV’s Innovation, Says Brand Relevant for Socio-economic Advancement

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has lauded the advent of SLTV, indigenous Nigerian satellite pay television, saying it has a crucial role to play in information dissemination towards the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The APC helmsman stated this when officials of Camroll Quest Ltd, SLTV’s mega distributor in Abuja, led by its Chief Operating Officer, Princess Nikky Onyeri, paid him a courtesy visit on Friday at the APC headquarters .

According to Ganduje, the operators of SLVT, Metrodigital Limited, took a patriotic step by setting up the satellite television, as it will not only allow Nigerians access to competitive service delivery in the pay TV sector, but will also promote effective information dissemination at the national level.

He said, ”First of all, I want to thank you, especially for coming up with new technology that will make communication easier, as you know information is power and communication is what we are relying on for the socio-economic development of our country, even for security and other sectors, innovations like this is needed for development.

“We are happy to receive you because everyone, including our party and at the same time the government of the day will benefit from this beautiful innovation.”

In her remark earlier, Onyeri, who led the delegation, said the visit to the APC headquarters was part of stakeholders engagement across board towards rallying support for the indigenous brand in line with advocacy and patronage for made-in-Nigeria products.

According to her, the forum is to present decoders and dishes to the chairman and to explain to him the innovation and operations of SLTV which makes it a better alternative for Nigerian subscribers to pay television.

She added that, “We are indeed grateful to be back here and to present to the chairman SLTV, the new-age TV network that is truly Indigenous, owned by Nigeria and the parent company is Metro Digital Limited.

“We deeply appreciate the enabling environment provided by the President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government that enabled the successful launch of this brand which Nigerians have really embraced as their own.

“After much legal battle from opposition, finally in March 2024 at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Center, we launched the SLTV and the products are already in the market and we have over 58 channels and more are coming.

“This decoder can also work with any dish and it must not be the metro digital dish, and this is something that every Nigerian can afford because once you buy the decoder, the monthly subscription subsequently is 5,000, that is for the Prime which has all the live football channels on it, and we have the cheaper one which is 2500.”

Recall that the Federal Government, in a bid to offer Nigerians alternatives and enhance competition in the sector, had in March this year unveiled SLTV, an indigenous satellite pay television.

The launch event, held at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, saw the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, stating that “SLTV would provide Nigerians with real value for their money.”

He commended Metrodigital Limited, operators of SLTV, for their patriotic initiative and expressed the Federal Government’s full support for the venture.

In less than four months of the launch, SLTV was already gaining popularity and acceptance among teeming Nigerian subscribers to pay TV service because of its relatively low cost packages and quality service delivery.