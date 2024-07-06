Akpabio, Abbas, Wike, 37 Others to Receive NEAPS 2024 Awards

Bennett Oghifo

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Taajudeen Abbas and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, are on the list of 40 eminent Nigerians that will receive the 2024 Nigerian Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS) at a ceremony scheduled for Abuja today.



The NEAPS 2024 is a collaboration involving a private firm, The Best Strategic PR (TBS), and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

In a statement announcing the awards yesterday, the Communications Officer of TBS, Mrs Caroline Yovchevska, said: “President Bola Tinubu will present NEAPS awards to 40 Nigerians in categories that include excellence in infrastructure service delivery, urban renewal, financial innovation, healthcare delivery, digital innovation, outstanding reform initiative, security management, transparency and open governance.”



Seven state governors are on the list of award recipients. They are Peter Mbah of Enugu State; Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State; Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State; Mohammed Bago of Niger State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

The other award recipients are the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Wale Adeniyi; Governor of the CBN, Yemi Cardoso; Executive Chairman, FIRS, Zach Adedeji; IGP Kayode Egbetokun; former SGF, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; GCEO of NNPC, Mele Kyari; Chair, EFCC, Olanipekun Olukoyede; the Executive Vice Chairman, NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu; James Faleke and Aliyu Betara, both members of the House of Representatives; and Senator Musa Sanni.



Others are the CDS, General Christopher Musa; the CDI, Major General Epa Undiandeye; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar; President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; the DG, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi; the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri; and a Commissioner from Borno State, Zuwaira Gambo.

The award list also has the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; the DG, NIA, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; a retired federal permanent secretary, Olusegun Adekunle; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hadejia; Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri and Danda Lawal.

Yovchevska added: “The recipients were chosen through a rigorous process of measuring their contributions to their states, communities, and agencies. NEAPS was set up as a platform for inspiring greater patriotism, promoting innovation and recognising individuals at the forefront of efficient public service delivery.

“The awards are to further encourage individuals and institutions that have demonstrated patriotism, diligence, innovation and reforms in order to change the fortunes of the entities they lead.”

The maiden edition of the NEAPs Awards held in October 2022, at the State House Conference Center, Abuja, honoured 44 Nigerians, with the then President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the awards.

Over 60 per cent of the winners of the well-attended maiden NEAPS Award in 2022 have continued to make progress in politics and business. They include Wike, who is now FCT Minister; NNPC GCEO, Mele Kyari, who was given a second term by President Tinubu; Gbajabiamila, who is now the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu; Fintiri who got a second term and Sule who also secured a second term.