Tinubu Congratulates UK Labour Leader, Starmer On Poll Victory 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the leader of the United Kingdom Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, on the victory of his party during the recent general election.

As a former leader of the opposition in Nigeria, the president, in a release issued on Friday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, specially noted the determination and courage the incoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom demonstrated throughout his years in the opposition and as the leader of the Labour Party.

President Tinubu stated that the party’s ability to reform, mobilize and position itself for victory after 14 years clearly affirmed the leadership qualities of Sir Starmer.

The president also congratulated the citizens and the government of the United Kingdom, describing the Kingdom as an abiding model of democracy and Nigeria’s long-standing partner.

President Tinubu said he looked forward to deepening relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom in mutual areas of interest and in strengthening democratic institutions, as well as in building a safer and more prosperous future for the people of both countries.