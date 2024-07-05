PressOne Africa Brings Revolutionary Phone System to Lagos Startup Week

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

PressOne Africa is set to make waves at Lagos Startup Week with its revolutionary phone systems designed to empower ambitious Nigerian businesses.

Anticipation is high as the innovative telecommunications firm prepares to showcase its cutting-edge solutions that promise to elevate Nigerian businesses to world-class standards.



At the core of PressOne Africa’s exhibition is their advanced business phone system. Unlike traditional SIM cards tied to physical devices, PressOne’s business phone system offers unparalleled flexibility and significant cost savings. Its seamless integration across multiple devices streamlines operations, while the ability to handle concurrent inbound calls, ensures no customer is left unattended.



The centralized admin dashboard simplifies management of the entire communication setup, allowing businesses to control communications on the go. These features make PressOne a compelling choice for a more efficient and cost-effective communication solution.



Security and scalability are paramount in today’s business environment, and PressOne Africa leads the way with robust encryption and authentication protocols that safeguard sensitive communications and enhance overall operational security.



“PressOne Africa is all about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in business communications,” said Mayowa Okegbenle, Chief Executive Officer at PressOne Africa.

Okegbenle said: “We’re excited to unveil our voice communication technology at Lagos Startup Week, empowering Nigerian businesses to operate more efficiently and securely.”



He said attendees at Lagos Startup Week can look forward to live demonstrations, interactive workshops, and insightful discussions that highlight the transformative potential of PressOne Africa’s technology. This event promises to be a pivotal moment for the company as it continues to drive innovation and set new standards in the telecommunications industry.