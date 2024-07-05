  • Saturday, 6th July, 2024

New UK PM Names Cabinet

New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his cabinet, appointing Labour MPs to key cabinet positions after the party’s landslide election victory.

Starmer who vowed to restore trust in politics and build a “government of service”, in his first speech as prime minister, named Rachel Reeves as chancellor, the first UK’s female chancellor.

Angela Rayner was named deputy prime minister, Yvette Cooper appointed home secretary and David Lammy is the new foreign secretary.

Wes Streeting is the new health secretary, Ed Miliband appointed energy security and net zero minister, while Jonathan Reynolds becomes the new business minister.

Also, Shabana Mahmood was named as justice minister, while Bridget Phillipson will be education minister.

Meanwhile, former PM Rishi Sunak said he would resign as Conservative Party leader, after Labour’s landslide victory in the general.

