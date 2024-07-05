LAMATA, AFD Partner to Construct Mile 2/Marina Interchange Hubs

Sunday Okobi

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) in partnership with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Mile 2 and Marina Interchange Hubs.

These landmark projects, accordingly, signify a significant step forward in the transformation of Lagos’ transportation infrastructure.

The Interchange Hubs, the state said, are designed to be a central nexus for various modes of transportation, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time for Lagos residents. This strategic initiative is part of the broader Lagos State Transport Master Plan aimed at creating a seamless and efficient transport network across the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, emphasised the importance of the project, saying: “The Interchange Hubs are a testament to our commitment to transforming Lagos into a world-class megacity. This project will not only enhance connectivity but also reduce travel time, thus improving the quality of life for millions of residents.”

On his own, the AFD’s Country Director in Nigeria, Xavier Muron, also expressed enthusiasm, saying: “This collaboration between AFD and LAMATA marks a significant milestone in our efforts to support sustainable urban development in Lagos. We are proud to be part of this transformative journey.”

Muron disclosed that AFD is a public financial institution that implements France’s policy in the areas of development and international solidarity. AFD finances and supports projects that improve living conditions, promote economic growth, and protect the planet.

He noted that the project is dear to the AFD as the movement of people across the city effectively is an important sustainable goal. He explained that it is all about managing the last mile by connecting all the modes of transportation in Lagos.

“The expectation is to have millions crossing these hubs daily. This is a real game-changer in Lagos”, he added.

The Managing Director of LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, thanked the consultants on the project for their commitment, noting that the agency is eager to return for the inauguration ceremony in the next 15 months.

He added that the Interchange Hubs would integrate multiple modes of transport, including buses, BRT, and rail services, facilitating smooth and efficient transit for commuters. “They will be equipped with modern amenities, offering convenience and comfort, and ensuring a superior travel experience.

“By improving transport links, the hubs are expected to stimulate local economies, attract investments, and create job opportunities. The project aligns with sustainable development goals, promoting the use of public transport and reducing carbon emissions.

The Interchange Hubs, expected to be completed in 15 months, will set a new standard for public transportation infrastructure in Nigeria,” Akinajo stated.