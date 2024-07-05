Girl Child Education Panacea to Underage Marriage, Poverty, Others, Says Emir Sanusi

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has described girl child education as the panacea to the issues of child marriage, anti-natal care, nutrition, and intergenerational poverty.

Sanusi, disclosed this when he received Kano State Government delegation to the palace, led by the Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, yesterday in Kano.



He said investing in girl child education was a critical step towards creating a more equitable and prosperous society, improve health and well-being of the people and increase economic opportunities for all.

“As the single silver bullet that addresses all the challenges we are facing. Educating the girls deals with issues of child marriage, it deals with issues of anti-natal care, it deals with issues of nutrition, it deals with issues of intergenerational poverty.



“And when you are facing a myriad of problems, you have to focus on those whose solutions provides solutions to others and girls child education is a major one.

“Now this involves in building school infrastructure, it involves investment in transportation, it also will involve providing social welfare support for poor families that allow their children to remain in school. This is the experience of countries like Morocco.



“I have called on everyone especially the private sector and philanthropists to invest in this area. We need to contribute, we need to help the government in building schools in investing in transportation and in school feeding programmes.



“I believe there is enough between the public and private sector in Kano for us to make an impact in this area.

“The second area I touched upon is the area of pensions and gratuity. I have noticed how the governor has paid attention to that. Previously, he has disbursed N6 billion and recently N5 billion,” he said.

In his speech, Dantiye, sought for the Emir’s cooperation and connection to multinational investors to invest in the state.