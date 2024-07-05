FG Inaugurates Governing Councils of Varsities, Colleges of Education, Polytechnics

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government, on Thursday, inaugurated the new governing councils for universities, colleges of education and polytechnics.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, inaugurated the chairmen and members of the newly constituted governing councils of the institutions under the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had in June 2023, shortly after assuming office, dissolved the governing councils of federal universities, leaving the running of the institutions to vice chancellors.



Some federal universities in the country, due to the abrupt dissolution, grappled with institutional governance, stability and academic integrity following the abrupt dissolution of their governing councils by the present administration.

Prof. Mamman said that the inauguration marked an important milestone in the quest to improve education sector and re-engineer the governance structure of Nigerian tertiary institutions.



The minister also expressed confidence that with the inauguration, the nation’s tertiary institutions will achieve a remarkable transformation for the benefit of our children, and generations to come.

This is just as he urged the new councils to get abreast of the current Acts of their various institutions, government policies, White Papers (if any); circulars, gazettes and other relevant documents, relating to the institutions and those of general application in MDAs.

His words: “I, therefore, charge you to explore diverse funding sources, including partnerships with the private sector and international organisations, alumni, endowment and sponsored research to ensure financial sustainability of your institutions. It is however imperative, that the limited funds allocated by government are judiciously utilised.



“As governing councils, one of your responsibilities is to ensure good management, healthy growth and development of your Institutions. One of the challenges that governing councils regularly face during their tenure is the appointment of principal officers.

“As a council, you must ensure that proper attention and priority are given to the relevant Acts of the institutions and government guidelines for the process of such appointments as well as ensure fairness and transparency. governing councils must, at all times, adhere to the ideals of transparency and probity,” he stated.



Mamman further called on the governing councils to encourage responsible unionism in their respective institutions while arresting the problems of cultism and drug abuse by students, adding that effective strategies should be put in place by councils for early detection and eradication of social vices such as sexual harassment, theft, extortion and inducement.

“Let me clarify that there is a dear line of operations between the management and respective governing councils of the tertiary institutions. Councils are not to interfere with the day-to-day management of human, financial, and material resources of the institutions,” he added.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, expressed confidence in the presence of a crop of eminent, quintessential, well-respected Nigerians in the councils, who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria in their various fields of endeavour.

“I use this opportunity to congratulate you for these well-deserved appointments as Chairmen and Members of the Governing Councils of our tertiary institutions,” he said.