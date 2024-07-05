Aiyedatiwa Signs Law to Add 11 Judges to Ondo  Judiciary

Fidelis David in Akure

In a move to strengthen the judiciary for more efficient dispensation of justice in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa yesterday signed into law the Bill to add 11 to the number of judges in the State.

The new law increases the number of judges in Ondo State from 24 to 35 in what would be the first of such development since the State was created in 1976.

In his address, Governor said: “Today, we make history with the signing into Law of this Amendment Bill. We mark a significant milestone in the annals of our great State. For the first time ever, since the creation of our State, we are increasing the number of judges in our Judiciary by 11. This invariably brings the total number of Judges in the Ondo State Judiciary to 35. It is indeed a momentous occasion that demonstrates our unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and the Rule of Law.

“This achievement is a testament to our administration’s dedication to strengthening the fabric of our society. We recognize that the judiciary is the backbone of our democracy, and by enhancing its capacity, we empower our citizens, foster a more just and equitable society and enhance the administration of justice in our dear State.

“It is imperative to salute the Rt Hon Speaker, Hon Olamide Oladiji, other Hon members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, my Lord, the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon Justice Segun Ayedun Odusola and his associate Judges, the Hon Attorney General and all other stakeholders for their untiring efforts to make this vision a reality. Your patriotism, doggedness and expertise have yielded a triumph for our Sunshine State and its good people.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the judiciary, including the recent approval and mobilisation of contractors for the construction of a new ultra-modern judiciary complex and ongoing training for judges both locally and internationally.

“As I sign this Bill into Law today, we not only expand access to justice but also fortify the foundation of our democracy. By increasing the number of Judges, we are not only reducing the workload of the existing Judges, but also enabling the Judiciary to tackle backlog of cases. We equally ensure timely and faster administration of justice, thereby reducing congestion in our courts. We demonstrate that our State is a beacon of progress, where the rights and dignity of all citizens are cherished and protected,” he added

In his welcome address, the Chief Judge of the State, Olusola Odusola, stated that the signing into law of the amendment bill to increase the number of judges is a testament to the governor’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency of court matters. He added that this increase will help reduce the workload of the current judges.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, remarked that in accordance with the legislative authority of the House, the House Committee meticulously reviewed and deliberated on the amendment bill. He praised members of the committee for their comprehensive and diligent efforts, which ultimately led to the successful passage of the bill into law.