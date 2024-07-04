Winners Emerge in Spelling Genius Competition

Agnes Ekebuike

Winners have emerged in the third edition of the Spelling Genius competition, sponsored by Twisco, which released close to N1 million for the winners to further drive their dreams and ambitions.

The competition, which held recently at the SUBEB Multipurpose Hall, Maryland, Lagos, brought together over 1500 students and instructors from primary and secondary schools (state and private).

The contestants vied to showcase their spelling skills at the competition aimed to enhance vocabulary and spelling skills for successful learning.

Twisco, known for nourishing big dreams, awarded a total of N750,000 in prizes to the top three winners: N150,000 for the third place winner, N250,000 for the second place winner, and a grand prize of N350,000 for the first place winner.