Two-storey Building Collapses in Anambra Market, Many Feared Trapped

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A devastating building collapse on Thursday occurred at Eke Amawbia market in Awka, leaving many feared dead and several others trapped under the rubble.

The tragic incident happened at about 12 noon, with a heavy thud that instilled fear into the hearts of traders and residents in the area.

Eyewitnesses report that a two-storey shop building suddenly crumbled, burying numerous vegetable traders beneath the debris.

As of press time, one person had been rescued and rushed to Amawbia Maternity Home for urgent medical attention, but many more are believed to be trapped under the wreckage.

A large contingent of police officers later arrived at the scene to coordinate rescue operation and maintain order.

Traders, who witnessed the collapse, blamed the disaster on substandard engineering work, alleging that the building’s structural integrity had been compromised.

The rescue operation is ongoing, with emergency responders working tirelessly to search for survivors amidst the rubble.

The atmosphere at the market is tense, with onlookers anxiously waiting for news of loved ones feared trapped in the building.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, with many calling for an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Authorities have yet to comment on the incident, but promises to release a statement soon.

As the rescue efforts continue, the death toll remains uncertain, but fears are mounting that the tragedy may have claimed multiple lives.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of buildings in the area, sparking concerns about potential risks to occupants.

As the search for survivors continues, the community remains in a state of shock and grief, hoping for a miracle amidst the rubble.