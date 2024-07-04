Seven Rescued as Building Collapses in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

Seven persons have been reportedly rescued after a two story building collapsed in Mushin area of Lagos State, following the heavy downpour yesterday.

According to an eye eyewitness, the unfortunate incident happened around 10.00 a.m, during the downpour in the state.

They blamed the collapse on the fragile look of the building and the heavy downpour.

Few minutes after the incident, emergency responders, including Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Police, and others arrived the site to recue victims as well as maintain peace and order.

A statement by the LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said upon arrival of its rescue team at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that the said building was newly constructed.

According to him, the seven rescued persons, consisting of three females and four males, have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment as of the time of filing this report.

The agency also said its rescue team has searched the rubble, confirming that there was no victim underneath the collapsed building.

It added that the area had been cordoned off and that operations were still ongoing in the area.