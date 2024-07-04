NUC Accredits Take-off of Academic Programmes of CUSTECH, Approves Eight Others

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation for all academic programmes take-off of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, Kogi State.

A statement signed by CUSTECH Registrar, Ms. Olufunke Hudson, said the full accreditation status highlights the university’s dedication to upholding excellence.

It said the development has positioned CUSTECH among the esteemed institutions renowned for upholding the utmost standards of academic undertakings and quality.

According to the statement, the accredited programmes include Biochemistry, Microbiology, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Mathematics and Statistics. Others are Computer Science, Cyber Security, Software Engineering and Information Technology.

Reacting to the development, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Engr. Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, expressed delight over the feat.

“We are delighted to have obtained full accreditation for all programmes tendered for evaluation, which serves as evidence of the commitment and effort put forth by our staff and students.

“This achievement demonstrates our steadfast dedication to delivering a high-quality education that equips our students for prosperous futures,” the VC said.

Professor Salawu disclosed that the university was keeping pace with its academic development plans as it has forwarded applications for establishment of six more programmes to NUC for approval which will commence with the newly approved ones in 2024/2025 academic session.

The programmes, which are largely in Medical Sciences, include Medicine, Physiotherapy, and Radiography. Others are Law, Agriculture and Agricultural Engineering. He further disclosed that proposed teaching hospital facility for clinical training is already operational.

On her part, the registrar described the accreditation success as an accomplishment that showcases the institution’s unwavering dedication to excellence and commitment to students with a top-tier education.

In the same vein, the registrar revealed that the NUC has also conveyed approval to establish eight new programmes in addition to the existing ones.

The newly approved programmes are Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Marine Engineering and Petroleum and Gas Engineering. Others are Anatomy, Physiology, Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science.

The programmes are said to be available on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) for prospective candidates to switch over to in the on-going admission exercise.

It would be recalled that there are 38 programmes currently run in the six faculties of CUSTECH.

They are SCIENCE: Biochemistry, Microbiology, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Geology and Applied Geophysics; COMPUTING AND INFORMATICS: Computer Science, Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Information Technology and Library and Information Science; and ENGINEERING: Civil Engineering, Mining Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Chemical Engineering.

Others are ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES: Architecture, Building, Urban and Regional Planning, Surveying and Geo-informatics, and Geography; SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION: Biology Education, Chemistry Education, Physics Education, Mathematics Education, Computer Science Education, Geography Education, and Technology (Technical) Education; and MANAGEMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Actuarial Science, Human Resource Management, and Transport and Logistics Management.