  • Thursday, 4th July, 2024

NOVA Bank Commences Operations as Commercial Bank

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kayode Tokede

NOVA Bank, formerly known as NOVA Merchant Bank, has officially commenced operations as a national commercial bank. The bank has opened its first commercial banking branch at 18, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This follows the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) approval of the final licence for the bank to commence operations as a national commercial bank.

Apart from the newly opened branch in VI, the bank announced that additional branches in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano, will follow shortly.

Speaking on the commen-cement of its commercial banking operations, Chairman and Founder of NOVA Bank, Mr. Phillips Oduoza, emphasised the bank’s unwavering commitment to customer focus and delivering exceptional service.

He also seized the opportunity to introduce the innovative “PHYGITAL” model, which according to him, is a trademark of NOVA.

He said: “We are pleased to continue our tradition of excellence established as a merchant bank and further extend the banking experience to the retail end of the market. As we expand our services, we remain dedicated to delivering an unparalleled banking experience that seamlessly integrates the physical and digital realms.

“Our trademarked PHYGITAL experience combines a select number of strategically located physical branches with high-tech, seamless digital banking capabilities, ensuring that our customers receive the best of both worlds. This approach allows us to provide personalised, in-person service where it is most needed, while also offering the convenience and efficiency of cutting-edge digital solutions.”

The Managing Director/CEO of NOVA Bank, Wale Oyedeji, said: “For over half a decade, NOVA has been instrumental to the success of leading corporates and high-net-worth individuals, delivering tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of their businesses. As we evolve to serve a broader customer base, we remain committed to delivering innovative services, building on our legacy as a leading merchant bank.

“Through disruptive seamless digital products and services, we are poised to deepen financial inclusion, provide convenient and secure banking solutions, and elevate the SME market as a key economic driver.”

The bank’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Mrs. Esther Adino, highlighted the innovative financial solutions that NOVA Bank offers, adding, “At NOVA Bank, we provide a comprehensive suite of banking services tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals, SMEs, and large corporations. Our card solutions ensure convenience and security for everyday transactions.

“Our state-of-the-art mobile app empowers customers to manage their accounts, transfer funds, pay bills, and do much more, all from the convenience of their mobile devices. Additionally, we offer quick and efficient POS solutions that facilitate seamless transactions for SMEs and large businesses, along with flexible account options designed to cater to the varied financial needs of our customers.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.