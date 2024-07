Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

After months of international politicking, Nigeria has finally won the right to host the $5 billion African Energy Bank (AEB).

The bank, the first of its type on the continent, aims to support oil and gas production for African countries as America and Europe withdraw funding for major projects.

The Minister of State, Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, made the disclosure this afternoon in Abuja.

Details later…