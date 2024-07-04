Jumia Transforms Customer Experience with AI-powered Platform

Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, has announced a partnership with Sprinklr to elevate customer experience (CX) across its diverse user base.

Jumia implemented Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform to streamline support for millions of customers, sellers, and employees across 11 African countries.

“Sprinklr’s solution is a perfect fit for our diverse customer base and vast geographical reach. This partnership allows us to deliver exceptional service while empowering us to grow together. The team customizes the solution based on what our customers really need and contributes to our platform in a way that helps both of us grow,” Group Vice President of Business Products, Jumia, Hanan El Matarawy said.

The Sprinklr platform offers Jumia a single, omnichannel solution to manage interactions on social media, live chat, email, WhatsApp, and more. This empowers Jumia to provide seamless support regardless of the customer’s preferred communication channel. Additionally, Sprinklr supports multiple languages, with plans to expand further, ensuring effortless communication for Jumia’s pan-African audience.