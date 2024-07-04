HCD: FG, States, Stakeholders Brainstorm on Improving Nigeria’s Workforce 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has kick-started the process of strengthening and improving Nigeria’s human capital, with special focus on healthcare, education and the labour force.

To this end, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice-President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, on Thursday in Abuja, declared open a strategy validation and stakeholders engagement workshop with participation from critical stakeholders across relevant sectors.

Delivering a keynote speech at the event, Hadejia underscored the significance of participation at the workshop with the theme, ‘From Strategy To Action: Empowering States For Human Capital Development.’

He commended the stakeholders for “seeing the world as we all should: a place that needs intervention”.

According to him, achieving the objectives of the Human Capital Development (HCD) programme, comprising improving access to quality education, enhancing healthcare services, or providing skills training and employment opportunities cannot be done in isolation.

He noted that the strategic input of all relevant stakeholders will help to shape policies that are inclusive, equitable, sustainable and drive systemic change.

“By sharing insights, best practices and innovative ideas, we can identify the most effective pathways to achieving our goals. It is through our combined efforts that we can create a comprehensive and sustainable framework for human capital development that will benefit generations to come.

“If we must make a difference, we must always acknowledge that our success depends on our ability to collaborate, innovate and commit to a shared objective as a team. We are not just doing this because the eyes of the nation are upon us, but also because our reputation is at stake,” he noted.

Hadejia pointed out that the workshop is “not just a platform for validation but a space for collaboration, learning, and growth”.

“Whatever the direction of our questions and deliberations, we must agree that they determine the quality and effectiveness of the Human Capital Development Programme in building resilient healthcare systems, ensuring equitable access to education and fostering an inclusive, future-ready workforce.

“Our goal is that by the end of this workshop, you develop a rounded perspective of where we are headed and expand your network to ease the discharge of your role in ensuring that HCD’s key thematic areas are prioritized in your state,” he said.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Acting Coordinator of the HCD 2.0, Rukaiya el-Rufai, said the workshop is the beginning of a journey aimed at reviewing and developing the country’s strategy for Human Capital Development and aligning it to global best practices.

She noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is prioritizing HCD because it is the foundation upon which sustainable development for any society is built.

The coordinator assured the audience that the meeting will ensure that current efforts by stakeholders align with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is anchored on several pillars, including reforming education, improving healthcare and ensuring gender equality and empowerment, among other variables.

“Our goal is ambitious but achievable. Our strategy must take into cognisance our local nuances, mainstream gender, incorporate climate change and address most of the critical issues,” she emphasized.

El-Rufai also reminded participants at the workshop that the country’s ranking in the global HCD index underscores the urgent need for action.

In separate good will messages, the representatives of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the Gates Foundation and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, were unanimous in their commitment to building a resilient and empowered human capital base for the country.