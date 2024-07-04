Edo Guber: Court Nullifies Primary That Produced Ighodalo as PDP Candidate 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the primary election that produced Mr Asuen Ighodalo as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice Ekwo held that the primary election conducted on February 22, 2024 was a nullity because it unlawfully excluded 378 delegates who were supposed to vote at the poll.

One Kelvin Mohammed and some aggrieved delegates of the PDP in Edo State had approached the court to challenge the conduct of the party’s primary election for the selection of candidate for the forthcoming governorship election.

Delivering judgment in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/165/2024, the court held that the February poll violated both the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the PDP guidelines for the conduct of election for the selection of its flag bearer.

The election, which held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, however allegedly shut out 378 delegates.

Details later…