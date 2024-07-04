  • Thursday, 4th July, 2024

Edo Guber: Court Nullifies Primary That Produced Ighodalo as PDP Candidate 

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the primary election that produced Mr Asuen Ighodalo as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice Ekwo held that the primary election conducted on February 22, 2024 was a nullity because it unlawfully excluded 378 delegates who were supposed to vote at the poll.

One Kelvin Mohammed and some aggrieved delegates of the PDP in Edo State had approached the court to challenge the conduct of the party’s primary election for the selection of candidate for the forthcoming governorship election.

Delivering judgment in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/165/2024, the court held that the February poll violated both the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the PDP guidelines for the conduct of election for the selection of its flag bearer.

The election, which held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, however allegedly shut out 378 delegates.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.