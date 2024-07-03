S’East Governors Presses for Economic Integration, Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

The five governors of the South East region rose from a meeting in Enugu on Tuesday, resolving to pursue regional security and economic integration as well as the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

This was contained in the communique issued by the governors at the end of their meeting where former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyoku, and some elder statesmen paid them a courtesy call before the commencement of their meeting at the Government House, Enugu.

In the communique signed by Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti; Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma; Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah and Governor of Ebonyi State, Hon. Francis Nwifuru, the governors also said they would interface with the federal government over critical issues concerning the region.

The communique presented by Governor Uzodimma read: “The Forum commiserated with Government and people of Abia State, Ebonyi State, Imo State, South East, Nigeria and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s Family on the demise of His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

“The Forum received the delegation of the Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON and His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe CFR, Obi of Onitsha, who came on a solidarity visit to the forum.

“The Forum deliberated on the reviewed report of the South East Security and economic Summit held in Owerri on 28th September, 2023 and agreed to implement the aspects of the report pertaining to security and economic integration and affirmed its desire to put actionable plans on the key issues agreed.

“The Forum resolved to visit Mr. President to discuss pressing issues concerning the South East Region.

“The Forum also resolved to interface with the federal government to secure the release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.”

Meanwhile, the governors equally announced the constitution of a burial committee for the burial of the first civilian governor of old Abia State, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, with former President of the Senate, Senator Ayim Pius Ayim as the chairman and former governor of Rivers State, Hon. Rotimi Amechi as the secretary. General Abel Obi Umahi (retd.), Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, Senator Emma Nwaka, Mr. Chineye mbauzukwu , Hon. Goodluck Opia, Hon. Paul Emezenu, and Chief Marcelinus Nlemigbo as members.