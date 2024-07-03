Rivers Lawmaker Accuses Kalu of Discriminating Against First-term Lawmakers

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





A member representing Bonny/Degema Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Cyril Hart, in the House of Representatives has accused the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, of discriminating against first-term lawmakers, especially during debates.

Hart made the allegation, Tuesday, during debate on a matter of urgent national importance on the recent suicide bombing carried out in Gwoza, Borno State by the Boko Haram elements.

The lawmaker had raised his hand fruitlessly for him to be called by Kalu to contribute to the debate.

While he was speaking, other first-time lawmakers applauded Hart. Most of the lawmakers that contributed to the debate were ranking members, including Chairman of the Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, former Deputy Speaker; Idris Wase; Chairman of the House Committee on Defence; Hon. Babajimi Benson, and Hon. Dasuki Abdussama from Sokoto State, were recognised to contribute to the motion.

After the debate, Kalu was about to put the motion to a voice vote when Hart raised a point of order.

His words: “You don’t give preference to first-timers; most of the lawmakers you gave opportunity to contribute to the debate are ranking members. This is what you always do. You need to allow for first-timers. You need to listen to new ideas.”

Responding, Kalu explained that lawmakers are recognised to speak based on their seating arrangements, adding that if someone is not in the designated row, they may be overlooked.

“There is no discrimination in the parliament. Lawmakers are recognised based on the sitting arrangements,” Kalu maintained.

Not satisfied with Kalu’s explanation, a furious Hart exited the chamber.