  • Wednesday, 3rd July, 2024

Ogun Hosts Maiden South West Athletics Conference

Sport | 2 hours ago

Kunle Adewale

In a bid to revitalise athletics in the region, Ogun State will host the inaugural South West Conference from Thursday, July 4 to 5, in Abeokuta, the state capital

The conference aims to set the course for athletics development over the next four years.

According to the convener, Solomon Alao, the two-day conference seeks to galvanize support for athletics in the region. It will serve as a framework for identifying and nurturing talented players. Key stakeholders, including regional governors, will play a crucial role in driving this initiative.

The Ogun State Athletics Association has enthusiastically accepted the responsibility of hosting the maiden edition. Prince Dapo Abiodun, the state’s governor, will be the guest of honour, alongside other governors from Oyo, Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, and Osun.

Top coaches and athletics experts will convene to kickstart a new era in regional sports. The conference will feature diverse topics, including elite competitions, school sports engagement, athlete welfare, and governance.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.