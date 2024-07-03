  • Wednesday, 3rd July, 2024

Obasanjo Clarifies Meeting With South East Governors

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, said that the issue of releasing Nnamdi Kanu was not part of his discussion with the South East governors in Enugu.

The former President and Chief Emeka Anyaoku met with the governors on their own invitation to discuss regional development issues, and the purported plan to seek the release of Kanu from the Federal government was not part of it.

A release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, stated the regional development issues include that of security and infrastructure. Others were economic and cooperative/collaboration, which was meant to complement the national economic development agenda.

“The meeting with them was at my invitation and of Chief Emeka Anyaoku before their summit begins. The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence,” Obasanjo said

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.