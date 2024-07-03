Obasanjo Clarifies Meeting With South East Governors

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, said that the issue of releasing Nnamdi Kanu was not part of his discussion with the South East governors in Enugu.

The former President and Chief Emeka Anyaoku met with the governors on their own invitation to discuss regional development issues, and the purported plan to seek the release of Kanu from the Federal government was not part of it.

A release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, stated the regional development issues include that of security and infrastructure. Others were economic and cooperative/collaboration, which was meant to complement the national economic development agenda.

“The meeting with them was at my invitation and of Chief Emeka Anyaoku before their summit begins. The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence,” Obasanjo said